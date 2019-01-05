Jaja Santiago, Ageo Medics fall to Toray Arrows

Jaja Santiago and the Ageo Medics lost to the Toray Arrows in straight sets, 25-19, 25-18, 25-23. This is the Medics’ sixth loss in ten games.

The Arrows dominated the first two sets with their superb defense as Santiago was contained by Toray’s import Jana Kulan. But the Medics raced to a 7-2 lead in the third set before Toray came roaring back to trim the lead to two, 8-6, coming into the first technical timeout.

Ageo was leading after the second TTO, 16-12, before the Arrows were on-target to regain the lead at 23-22. Santiago tied the set with a quick attack from the middle. But a soft touch by Kulan and an off-target spike by Medics import Katarina Barun sealed the set and the match for Toray.

Jaja Santiago finished the game with five attack points and one block for the Medics. Barun paced Ageo with 21 attack points while Yoshino Yuuri and Horie Miyuki had seven and six, respectively. Meanwhile, Kulan led the Arrows with 16 attacks, four blocks, and an ace while Ai Kurogo connected on 17 spikes and a kill block. Dindin Santiago-Manabat did not see action for the Arrows though in uniform. As a team, Toray had nine blocks while Medics had one. They also led in converted spikes, 50-42.

The victory improved the Arrows’ record to 5-4 which pull them closer to the Toyota Auto Body Queenseis who are currently third in the V.League Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Medics are still at fourth in the Eastern Conference but are still three wins away from the third-seed Hitachi Rivale.

The top three teams from both conferences after the elimination round will proceed to the Final Six of the Japanese V.League 2018-19 season.