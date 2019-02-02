Jaja Santiago, Ageo Medics complete season sweep of PFU Blue Cats

Jaja Santiago and the Ageo Medics clinched their tenth victory in 17 total games over the PFU Blue Cats in four sets at the Ishikawa General Sports Center. This loss also keeps PFU winless in 17 games and completes Ageo’s season sweep over the Blue Cats.

The Blue Cats established a 7-2 lead early in the first set before the Medics fought tooth and nail to take the lead at 19-18. The Eastern Conference-leading squad scored four unanswered points after to open a 23-18 advantage. The first set ended in favor of Ageo, 25-19.

Ageo put on a clinic in the second set as they did not let PFU’s offense get going. They took their second straight set, 25-15.

From a 15-15 tie in the third set, the Blue Cats surged to a 21-19 advantage. A side-out game ensued as PFU claimed one set back, 25-22.

The Medics bounced back by dominating the fourth and deciding set. A 12-8 advantage became a 22-12 rout that put the game out of PFU’s reach. The set and the match ended at 25-15 for Ageo.

Santiago had 12 attack points on 21 attempts, two kill blocks, and a service ace. Katarina Barun Susnjar led the Medics with 25 attacks, two blocks, and two aces while Horie Miyuki made 10 spikes, a block, and an ace. Yuri Yoshino contributed nine points for the Medics. On the other hand, Thailand national team memeber Chatchu-on Moksri led the Blue Cats with 14 markers while Yukiko Ebata and Jennifer Doris tallied 12 and 11, respectively. As a team, the Medics had a whopping 62-45 edge in attack points and an 8-2 edge in service aces.

At 10-7, The Ageo Medics will try to get win number 11 next week, February 9, at 12 nn Philippine time against the Toray Arrows. Meanwhile, the PFU Blue Cats will try to get their first win in the Japanese V.League Women’s Division 1 2018-2019 season on February 10 at 10 am PH time versus the Toyota Auto Body Queenseis.