Ageo Medics win over the NEC Red Rockets on Jaja Santiago’s birthday

Save from she’s away from her family, Jaja Santiago couldn’t ask for more on her 23rd birthday. First off, she got a nice greeting from the players and the fans of the Saitama Ageo Medics.

Then, they went on to win a five-setter against the NEC Red Rockets which had players such as Kana Ono, Haruyo Shimamura, Saki Minemura, and Sarina Koga. The victory propelled the Medics at the top of the Japanese V.League Women’s Division 1 Eastern Conference and Santiago even delivered her squad to match point. The score line reads 25-20, 17-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-9 to give Ageo its eighth win in 15 games. Meanwhile, the Red Rockets drop to 6-7.

With a nice greeting and a victory in the books, Santiago’s special day just got better when she was hailed Best Player of the Game. The UAAP Season 80 MVP finished the match with 12 attack points on 20 attempts, three kill blocks, and two service aces. Katarina Barun Susnjar had 35 attacks, one block, and an ace while Yuri Yoshino and Horie Miyuki added 14 and 13 for Ageo, respectively.

On the other hand, team captain Mizuki Yanagita paced the Red Rockets with 22 attacks and a block while Shimamura and Koga contributed 17 and 12, respectively. NEC’s American import Rhamat Alhassan tallied eight attacks and six blocks while Misaki Yamauchi chipped in ten markers.

The Ageo Medics will try to get their ninth victory against the league-leading Hisamitsu Springs on January 26 at 2 pm. Meanwhile, the NEC Red Rockets will try to recover against the Hitachi Rivale on the same day at 11 am. All schedules posted follow Philippine Standard Time.

For now, the Toray Arrows haven’t lost a game in which Dindin Santiago-Manabat played. Jaja’s older sister checked in during their five-set win over the Hitachi Rivale. Then, she saw action in the fourth set of another five-set triumph, this time against the Toyota Auto Body Queenseis. That’s two out of two every time she gets onto the floor. While Santiago-Manabat did not score, the Arrows improved to 8-5 with a 20-25, 25-18, 25-22, 23-25, 15-9 triumph.

Jana Kulan led the way for Toray with 30 attack points, two blocks, and an ace while Japanese national team member Ai Kurogo made 22 attacks and two aces. Meanwhile, Neriman Ozsoy led Toyota with 30 points while Mami Uchiseto added 20 (17 attacks, two blocks, one ace). Erika Araki contributed five points, four blocks, and an ace.

The Toray Arrows will compete against JT Marvelous on January 26 at 2 pm while Toyota will face the PFU Blue Cats on the same day at 9 am. All schedules are in Philippine time.