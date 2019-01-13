Watch LIVE! Ageo Medics (Jaja Santiago) vs. Toyota Auto Body Queenseis

Sunday, 13 Jan 2019
Volleyverse - @volleyverse

Jaja Santiago and the Ageo Medics (6-6) are trying to extend their winning ways when they clash with the 8-3 Toyota Auto Body Queenseis. A win by the Medics will improve their position in the V.League Division 1 Eastern Conference and avenge their 1st leg loss to Toyota. Meanwhile, the Queenseis are chasing the JT Marvelous and the league-leading Hisamitsu Springs in the Western Conference. Which team will win? Watch the livestream of the Ageo-Toyota match below. Broadcast starts at 11 am, Philippine time.

Related

V.League Women

Jaja Santiago, Ageo Medics win over Hitachi Rivale
V.League Women

Watch LIVE! Ageo Medics (Jaja Santiago) vs. Hitachi Rivale
V.League Women

Jaja Santiago, Ageo Medics complete sweep against Kurobe Aqua Fairies

Popular

Philippines

Legendary coach Ernesto “Nes” Pamilar passes away
Philippines

Face-off Fridays: PSL AFC vs. PVL Open 2018 Individual Awardees
Philippines

Reactions on Coach Nes Pamilar’s passing

Latest

Philippines

Philippine Volleyball Today (January 13, 2019)
Japan

Marck Espejo, Oita Miyoshi fall to Panasonic Panthers
Philippines

Nes Pamilar: the fatherly coach