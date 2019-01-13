Watch LIVE! Ageo Medics (Jaja Santiago) vs. Toyota Auto Body Queenseis

Jaja Santiago and the Ageo Medics (6-6) are trying to extend their winning ways when they clash with the 8-3 Toyota Auto Body Queenseis. A win by the Medics will improve their position in the V.League Division 1 Eastern Conference and avenge their 1st leg loss to Toyota. Meanwhile, the Queenseis are chasing the JT Marvelous and the league-leading Hisamitsu Springs in the Western Conference. Which team will win? Watch the livestream of the Ageo-Toyota match below. Broadcast starts at 11 am, Philippine time.