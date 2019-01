Marck Espejo and the 2-12 Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler club are going up against the league-leading Panasonic Panthers (12-2) which has Polish national team member Michal Kubiak. The Panthers are also composed of Japanese men’s national team members Issei Otake, Hideomi Fukatsu, Tatsuya Fukuzawa, Akihiro Yamauchi, and Masahiro Sekita. Will Oita pull off an upset? Or will the Panthers stamp their dominance? Watch this game via livestream below. Match starts at 2 pm, Philippine time.