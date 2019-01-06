Marck Espejo scores 15 but Oita Miyoshi bows to Toyoda Gosei

Five-time UAAP men’s volleyball Season MVP Marck Espejo continues to stamp his mark in the Japanese V.League by scoring 15 points in his latest game. However, it was not enough as the Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler fell to the Toyoda Gosei Trefuerza in straight sets.

Oita Miyoshi lost the first set in the slimmest margin possible, 25-23. The second set was close until the Trefuerza pulled away from a 9-9 tie and closed the tally at 25-20. Espejo and his team forced an extension in set three but eventually lost, 27-25. This is Oita’s 12th loss in 14 matches while Toyoda Gosei improves to 10-4.

Out of his total production, the former Ateneo Blue Eagle connected on 12 attack points out of 27 tries for a 44.4% success rate. Espejo also collected one kill block and two service aces out of 16 tries. The three-time UAAP champion also made 14 out of 27 receptions. Former Second Division MVP Yakan Guma contributed 13 points while Fujita Yuki chipped in six attacks, a block, and an ace.

Croatian Igor Omrcen had a monster game for the Toyoda Gosei Trefuerza with 23 points (21 spikes, one block, one ace) while Ryota Denda made six attacks and two blocks. Oita Miyoshi had more aces (5-3) but the Trefuerza unleashed their counter via nine kill blocks, three of which by Issei Maeda.

Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler’s next game will be against the Panasonic Panthers on January 12 at 2 pm, Philippine time. Meanwhile, the Trefuerza will battle with the JT Thunders for their 11th win.