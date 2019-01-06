Marck Espejo scores 15 but Oita Miyoshi bows to Toyoda Gosei

Sunday, 06 Jan 2019
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez
Photo credit: Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler Twitter account

Five-time UAAP men’s volleyball Season MVP Marck Espejo continues to stamp his mark in the Japanese V.League by scoring 15 points in his latest game. However, it was not enough as the Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler fell to the Toyoda Gosei Trefuerza in straight sets.

Oita Miyoshi lost the first set in the slimmest margin possible, 25-23. The second set was close until the Trefuerza pulled away from a 9-9 tie and closed the tally at 25-20. Espejo and his team forced an extension in set three but eventually lost, 27-25. This is Oita’s 12th loss in 14 matches while Toyoda Gosei improves to 10-4.

Out of his total production, the former Ateneo Blue Eagle connected on 12 attack points out of 27 tries for a 44.4% success rate. Espejo also collected one kill block and two service aces out of 16 tries. The three-time UAAP champion also made 14 out of 27 receptions. Former Second Division MVP Yakan Guma contributed 13 points while Fujita Yuki chipped in six attacks, a block, and an ace.

Croatian Igor Omrcen had a monster game for the Toyoda Gosei Trefuerza with 23 points (21 spikes, one block, one ace) while Ryota Denda made six attacks and two blocks. Oita Miyoshi had more aces (5-3) but the Trefuerza unleashed their counter via nine kill blocks, three of which by Issei Maeda.

Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler’s next game will be against the Panasonic Panthers on January 12 at 2 pm, Philippine time. Meanwhile, the Trefuerza will battle with the JT Thunders for their 11th win.

Related

V.League Women

Jaja Santiago, Ageo Medics complete sweep against Kurobe Aqua Fairies
V.League Women

Watch LIVE! Ageo Medics vs Kurobe Aqua Fairies
V.League Women

Jaja Santiago, Ageo Medics fall to Toray Arrows

Popular

UAAP Women's Volleyball

EJ Laure will not suit up for UST in Season 81
UAAP Women's Volleyball

Why the Lady Spikers training camp in Baguio City makes perfect sense
UAAP Women's Volleyball

Could this be the Ateneo Lady Eagles’ final roster for Season 81?

Latest

UAAP Women's Volleyball

Basas’ spot in Lady Tamaraws roster still uncertain
Philippines

Kath Arado is now willing to go all in for the National Team
Philippines

Philippine Volleyball Today (January 6, 2019)