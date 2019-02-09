Marck Espejo returns in Oita Miyoshi’s loss to Panasonic Panthers

Good news: Marck Espejo returned to action after missing two games for the Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler. Bad news: their squad suffered another loss in the hands of the league-leading Panasonic Panthers. Though it was a straight-sets defeat, they were right there in every set.

It seems like a clash between Weisse Adler and the Panthers would always amount to extended sets. In their previous match, the first set went to Panasonic’s way to the tune of 42-40. This game was no different as the victors claimed the first set, 33-31, and the second, 30-28. The third and final set could have gone overtime too but Panasonic closed it out at 25-22.

The former Ateneo Blue Eagle tallied 14 attack points on 33 attempts and one kill block. Yakan Guma led the way for Oita Miyoshi with 26 points, 25 off spikes, while Katsu Masaya added eight points. Meanwhile, Michal Kubiak paced the Panthers with 11 attacks, a block, and an ace while Issei Otake tallied nine attacks, two kill blocks, and three service aces. Panasonic wing spiker Tsubasa Hisahara contributed 11 points.

Oita Miyoshi did have a 57-46 advantage on attack points but Panasonic countered with a 9-1 edge in blocks. Weisse Adler’s 28 errors were also crucial in giving the defending champions their 21st victory in 23 matches. They will try to extend their lead in the standings when they face the Toyoda Gosei Trefuerza tomorrow at 11 am PH time.

On the other hand, Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler falls to 3-19 and they will try to bounce back against the VC Nagano Tridents tomorrow, February 10, at 2 pm Philippine time.