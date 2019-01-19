Marck Espejo, Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler win over VC Nagano Tridents

Saturday, 19 Jan 2019
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez
Photo credit: Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler Twitter account

Five-time UAAP MVP Marck Espejo and the Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler took their third victory in 17 matches by defeating the VC Nagano Tridents in four sets. It is the first Oita Miyoshi victory in the Japanese V.League Men’s Division 1 2018-19 season wherein they took the full three points. Their two previous victories over the JTEKT Stings and the Toray Arrows, respectively, finished in five sets.

The first three sets against the VC Tridents (1-17) were tightly contested. Oita Miyoshi won the first set in extended fashion, 27-25, and the second at 25-23. However, the Tridents took set three at 26-24 before Espejo and the Weisse Adler completed the win in the fourth, 25-20. The victory ends Oita Miyoshi’s four-game losing skid and marks their first win in 2019.

The former Ateneo Blue Eagle led Oita Miyoshi in scoring with 19 attack points, one block, and three service aces. Katsu Masaya added 21 points (19 attacks, one block, one ace) while Yakan Guma contributed 19 (17 spikes, two blocks). Oita Miyoshi dominated in attack points, 64-47, and successful back row attacks, 16-7.

Espejo and Oita Miyoshi will face FC Tokyo tomorrow (January 20) at 2 pm, Philippine time. Meanwhile, the Tridents will try to get their second win of the season versus the Toray Arrows at 11 am (PH time).

Santiago-Manabat, Arrows win five-setter over Hitachi Rivale

In other news, Dindin Santiago-Manabat and the Toray Arrows won their seventh game in 12 outings in a five-setter against the Hitachi Rivale. Toray took the first two sets at 25-23 and 25-18 before Hitachi claimed sets three and four, 23-25 and 22-25. The Arrows dominated the fifth set, 15-7. Jana Kulan paced Toray with 34 points (30 attacks, two blocks, two aces) while Ai Kurogo chipped in 19 (17 spikes, one block, one ace). Hisae Watanabe and Laura Heyrman tallied 20 points apiece for Hitachi.

The Arrows will play the Toyota Auto Body Queenseis tomorrow at 2 pm PH time while the 8-5 Hitachi Rivale will battle against the Hisamitsu Springs on the same day at 11 am, Philippine time.

