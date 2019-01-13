Watch LIVE! Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler (Marck Espejo) vs. Suntory Sunbirds

Sunday, 13 Jan 2019
Volleyverse - @volleyverse

Marck Espejo had an impressive 23-point outing for the Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler in a loss to the defending Japanese V.League Men’s Division 1 champion Panasonic Panthers. Today, they face the second-place Suntory Sunbirds which carries a 12-3 record coming into this game. Oita Miyoshi will have their hands full trying to stop the offense of Russian national team member Dmitriy Muserskiy.

Will Weisse Adler get their third win? Or will the Sunbirds inch closer to the Panthers at the top of the standings? Watch this game via livestream below. Match starts at 2 pm, Philippine time.

