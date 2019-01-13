Marck Espejo, Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler bow to Suntory Sunbirds

Marck Espejo and the Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler were right there with the Suntory Sunbirds in every set they contested. In the end, the second-place Suntory took the match in straight sets.

Two of the three sets went beyond the usual distance. The Sunbirds claimed the first set, 26-24, thanks to their advantages in attack points (16-11) and blocks (3-0). Oita Miyoshi also had 11 unforced errors as compared to Suntory’s eight.

The third set went longer than the first as the former Ateneo Blue Eagle converted crucial spikes to keep his team in the game. Equally as impressive though is Sunbirds reinforcement Dmitriy Muserskiy whose powerful attack gave the set and the match to Suntory, 31-29.

Set number two ended at 25-21 for the 13-3 Suntory. The Sunbirds simply had more successful attacks, 20-17, and two service aces to cancel Oita Miyoshi’s slight edge in unforced errors (Oita-2, Suntory-3).

Espejo had 13 points on 12 out of 21 attacks and one block. Yakan Guma led the way for the 2-14 Weisse Adler with 21 points, all from attacks, while wing spiker Katsu Masaya added 15 for Oita Miyoshi. Meanwhile, Russian national team member Muserskiy had a monster game with 32 markers, 30 of which from spikes. Tatsuya Yoneyama is the other Suntory Sunbird in double figures with ten.

The Sunbirds will try to inch closer to the league-leading Panasonic Panthers when they square off with the Toyoda Gosei Trefuerza on January 19 at 11 am Philippine time. On the other hand, Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler will fight for their third win in the Japanese V.League Men’s Division 1 2018-19 season against the Nagano VC Tridents on the same day at 3 pm, PH standard time.