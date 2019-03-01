Happy Birthday, Marck Espejo!

Today marks the 22nd birthday of former Ateneo Blue Spiker Marck Espejo.

The five-time UAAP Men's Volleyball Most Valuable Player just finished his Japanese V.League Division 1 2018-19 Season with the Oita Miyoshi Weisse Alder wherein they finished with a 4-23 record. Espejo made a total of 330 points from 284 attacks, 33 kill blocks, and 13 service aces. That gives him an average of 13.2 points per contest since he only played 25 games.

Espejo would have played for the Cignal HD Spikers squad in the 2018 Premiere Volleyball League Reinforced Conference if not for the offer to play in Japan thanks to the recommendation of UP Lady Maroons head coach Godfrey Okumu.

Aside from being an MVP throughout his collegiate career, he is also a three-time UAAP champion with Ateneo under current Lady Eagles mentor Oliver Almadro. His trophy haul inclues home Rookie of the Year honors in Season 76, Best Attacker from Seasons 77 to 80, Best Server in Seasons 78 and 80, and Best Scorer in Seasons 79 and 80.

The outside hitter is also remembered for tallying 55 points in Ateneo’s Season 80 Final Four match against the FEU Tamaraws which extended their run to a do-or-die game.

Other than his three titles with the Blue Spikers, he was also part of the Ateneo squads that won the 2015, 2016, and 2017 Collegiate Conferences of Spikers’ Turf/PVL. Espejo was also part of the Cagayan Valley Rising Suns squad that finished second in the 2015 Spikers’ Turf 1st Season Open Conference.

The former Santa Elena High School – Marikina standout has played in the 2011 National Milo Little Olympics Championship, the 2012 Palarong Pambansa, and the 2012 and 2013 NCR Palaro. He also became part of the Philippine men’s volleyball squad that participated in the 2015 Asian Men’s U-23 Volleyball Championship in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar.

From all of us at Volleyverse, Happy Birthday Marck!

Check out Marck Espejo winning a friendly competition against Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler teammates Katsu Masaya and Koki Komeda.