Happy Birthday, Marck Espejo!

Friday, 01 Mar 2019
Volleyverse - @volleyverse

Today marks the 22nd birthday of former Ateneo Blue Spiker Marck Espejo.

The five-time UAAP Men's Volleyball Most Valuable Player just finished his Japanese V.League Division 1 2018-19 Season with the Oita Miyoshi Weisse Alder wherein they finished with a 4-23 record. Espejo made a total of 330 points from 284 attacks, 33 kill blocks, and 13 service aces. That gives him an average of 13.2 points per contest since he only played 25 games.

Espejo would have played for the Cignal HD Spikers squad in the 2018 Premiere Volleyball League Reinforced Conference if not for the offer to play in Japan thanks to the recommendation of UP Lady Maroons head coach Godfrey Okumu.

Aside from being an MVP throughout his collegiate career, he is also a three-time UAAP champion with Ateneo under current Lady Eagles mentor Oliver Almadro. His trophy haul inclues home Rookie of the Year honors in Season 76, Best Attacker from Seasons 77 to 80, Best Server in Seasons 78 and 80, and Best Scorer in Seasons 79 and 80.

The outside hitter is also remembered for tallying 55 points in Ateneo’s Season 80 Final Four match against the FEU Tamaraws which extended their run to a do-or-die game.

Other than his three titles with the Blue Spikers, he was also part of the Ateneo squads that won the 2015, 2016, and 2017 Collegiate Conferences of Spikers’ Turf/PVL. Espejo was also part of the Cagayan Valley Rising Suns squad that finished second in the 2015 Spikers’ Turf 1st Season Open Conference.

The former Santa Elena High School – Marikina standout has played in the 2011 National Milo Little Olympics Championship, the 2012 Palarong Pambansa, and the 2012 and 2013 NCR Palaro. He also became part of the Philippine men’s volleyball squad that participated in the 2015 Asian Men’s U-23 Volleyball Championship in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar.

From all of us at Volleyverse, Happy Birthday Marck!

Check out Marck Espejo winning a friendly competition against Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler teammates Katsu Masaya and Koki Komeda.

Support us. Help volleyball.

For too long volleyball fans have been neglected, with no community with which to share their passion. We want to change that, by providing a platform for fans & players to unite. However, we’re a small team & we can’t do it ourselves – we need your help.

Your generous contributions will help us to:

** Remain advertising & paywall FREE

** Improve our volleyball content & increase our coverage

** Help to support & build the profile of the next generation of players

We will never profit from your contributions – if they exceed our operating costs on an annual basis we will donate the difference to support worthy causes in volleyball.

You can contribute as little as $2 USD to support us & help volleyball grow – it only takes a minute & everything helps! Thank you.

Related

V.League Women

Jaja Santiago, Ageo Medics lost to Denso Airybees, enter Final Eight
V.League Women

Jaja Santiago wins, Dindin Santiago-Manabat finally scores
Japan

Marck Espejo returns in Oita Miyoshi’s loss to Panasonic Panthers

Popular

PSL Grand Prix

Kim Fajardo injured, might not play versus Foton
UAAP Women's Volleyball

UAAP Season 81 Rookie Watch: How about an All-Rookie Team?
UAAP Women's Volleyball

Jennifer Nierva welcomes the changes stemming from Cagande’s injury

Latest

UAAP Women's Volleyball

Rogelio Getigan replaces Air Padda as Adamson Lady Falcons head coach
UAAP Girl's Volleyball

NSNU Lady Bullpups defeat CSA-Makati to earn Palarong Pambansa 2019 stint
PSL Grand Prix

F2 Logistics Cargo Movers extend undefeated run with a victory over Foton Tornadoes