New deals for UYBA trio, Mitchem agrees Bergamo switch

Busto Arsizio have handed new contracts to Giulia Leonardi, Britt Herbots and Sara Bonifacio as general manager Enzo Barbaro continues to build his squad for the 2019-20 Serie A1 season.

The CEV Cup winners are wasting no time in tying key players to the club as they look to build on the success of the last 12 months, and the announcement follows the contract renewals of Alessia Orro and Alessia Gennari.

Leonardi has become one of Marco Mencarelli’s most dependable liberos since she joined from River in 2018, while Belgian wing spiker Herbots had the side’s highest individual yield as they won the CEV Cup, contributing 133 points.

New arrivals to follow

Bonifacio led the tournament for winning walls, scoring 26 points, and Barbaro was understandably delighted to secure all three players for next season and beyond.

Barbaro told Volleyball.it: “Orro and Gennari have renewed their expiring contracts with conviction, sure of the quality of our project, and now we are happy to be able to announce these three confirmations.

“We are satisfied as they had offers from other teams.

“In the coming weeks the position of Beatrice Berti will be defined and new players will be announced who will complete the squad.”

Mitchem is Bergamo bound

Meanwhile, Bergamo have reportedly agreed to sign spiker Annie Mitchem from Savino Del Bene.

The former Filottrano player enjoyed an impressive first professional season in 2017-18 before securing a move to Savino.

Bergamo were in the market for an experienced technician for head coach Stefano Micoli to build his team around, and the 25-year-old Texan fits the bill.