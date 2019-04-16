Tokyo 2020 Olympic volleyball dates announced

Believe it or not its only 465 days until the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and organisers have announced the dates for the 33 sports, including indoor volleyball & beach volleyball.

Both the indoor and beach volleyball tournaments will start on the morning of 25 July, which could mean some of the athletes will opt to miss the opening ceremony in favour of an early night sleep!

Indoor volleyball venue

All the indoor volleyball games will be played at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, which will be purpose built for the games and provide a fabulous venue for 15,000 passionate fans.

Tokyo 2020 indoor volleyball dates

The 22 volleyball nations that have earned the right to compete on the sport’s biggest stage will be in action from the 25 July to 09 August 2019 with men and women playing on alternative days.

Women’s volleyball preliminary round schedule

6 women’s volleyball games will be played each day on the:

26th, 28th, 30th, 1st & 3rd August

09:00 – 12:50 (2 matches)

14:30 – 18:10 (2 matches)

19:40 – 23:30 (2 matches)

Women’s volleyball final’s schedule

The best women’s teams who progress to the final 8 will compete for Olympic glory on:

5th August

09:00 – 11:00 – Quarter-final 1

13:00 – 15:00 – Quarter-final 2

17:00 – 19:00 – Quarter-final 3

21:30 – 23:30 – Quarter-final 4

7th August

13:00 – 15:00 – Semi-final match 1

21:00 – 23:00 – Semi-final match 2

9th August

13:30 – 15:30 – Bronze Medal match

21:15 – 23:30 – Gold Medal match

Men’s volleyball preliminary round schedule

6 men’s volleyball games will be played each day on the:

25th, 27th, 29th, 31st July & 2nd August

09:00 – 12:50 – 2 matches

14:30 – 18:10 – 2 matches

19:40 – 23:30 – 2 matches

Men’s volleyball final’s schedule

The best men’s teams who progress to the final 8 will compete for Olympic glory on:

4th August

09:00 – 11:00 – Quarter-final 1

13:00 – 15:00 – Quarter-final 2

17:00 – 19:00 – Quarter-final 3

21:30 – 23:30 – Quarter-final 4

6th August

13:00 – 15:00 – Semi-final match 1

21:00 – 23:00 – Semi-final match 2

8th August

13:30 – 15:30 – Bronze Medal match

21:15 – 23:30 – Gold Medal match

Beach volleyball venue

The 48 beach volleyball pairs, per gender, will compete in the beautiful Shiokaze Park, on the Tokyo waterfront area of Odaiba.

Tokyo 2020 beach volleyball

A maximum of 2 pairs from each nation will form the 24 teams per gender in the Olympic beach volleyball competition. Games will commence on the 25th July with the tournament finishing on the 8th August.

Beach volleyball preliminary round

Specific dates for the men and women’s beach volleyball preliminaries still need to be assigned but we know that games will be played:

25th – 28th July

09:00 – 12:50 – 4 matches

15:00 – 17:40 – 3 matches

20:00 – 22:50 – 3 matches

29th July – 01st August

09:00 – 11:50 – 3 matches

15:00 – 17:50 – 3 matches

20:00 – 22:50 – 3 matches

Beach volleyball final’s schedule

The best 16 men’s and 16 women’s beach volleyball pairs will compete over 7 days:

2nd & 3rd August

09:00 – 10:50 – 2 matches (Round of 16)

13:00 – 14:50 – 2 matches (Round of 16)

17:00 – 18:50 – 2 matches (Round of 16)

21:00 – 22:50 – 2 matches (Round of 16)

4th August

09:00 – 10:50 – 2 matches (Women’s quarter-finals)

21:00 – 22:50 – 2 matches (Women’s quarter-finals)

5th August

09:00 – 10:50 – 2 matches (Men’s quarter-finals)

21:00 – 22:50 – 2 matches (Men’s quarter-finals)

6th August

09:00 – 10:50 – 2 matches (Men or Women’s semi-finals)

21:00 – 22:50 – 2 matches (Men or Women’s semi-finals)

7th August

10:00 – 12:50 – Women’s bronze & gold medal matches

8th August

10:00 – 12:50 – Men’s bronze & gold medal matches

With the dates announced fan anticipation for the start of the Olympic qualification tournaments, which kick off in 2019, can only heighten!