Tokyo 2020 Olympic volleyball dates announced

Believe it or not its only 465 days until the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and organisers have announced the dates for the 33 sports, including indoor volleyball & beach volleyball.
Both the indoor and beach volleyball tournaments will start on the morning of 25 July, which could mean some of the athletes will opt to miss the opening ceremony in favour of an early night sleep!
Indoor volleyball venue
All the indoor volleyball games will be played at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, which will be purpose built for the games and provide a fabulous venue for 15,000 passionate fans.
Tokyo 2020 indoor volleyball dates
The 22 volleyball nations that have earned the right to compete on the sport’s biggest stage will be in action from the 25 July to 09 August 2019 with men and women playing on alternative days.
Women’s volleyball preliminary round schedule
6 women’s volleyball games will be played each day on the:
26th, 28th, 30th, 1st & 3rd August
- 09:00 – 12:50 (2 matches)
- 14:30 – 18:10 (2 matches)
- 19:40 – 23:30 (2 matches)
Women’s volleyball final’s schedule
The best women’s teams who progress to the final 8 will compete for Olympic glory on:
5th August
- 09:00 – 11:00 – Quarter-final 1
- 13:00 – 15:00 – Quarter-final 2
- 17:00 – 19:00 – Quarter-final 3
- 21:30 – 23:30 – Quarter-final 4
7th August
- 13:00 – 15:00 – Semi-final match 1
- 21:00 – 23:00 – Semi-final match 2
9th August
- 13:30 – 15:30 – Bronze Medal match
- 21:15 – 23:30 – Gold Medal match
Men’s volleyball preliminary round schedule
6 men’s volleyball games will be played each day on the:
25th, 27th, 29th, 31st July & 2nd August
- 09:00 – 12:50 – 2 matches
- 14:30 – 18:10 – 2 matches
- 19:40 – 23:30 – 2 matches
Men’s volleyball final’s schedule
The best men’s teams who progress to the final 8 will compete for Olympic glory on:
4th August
- 09:00 – 11:00 – Quarter-final 1
- 13:00 – 15:00 – Quarter-final 2
- 17:00 – 19:00 – Quarter-final 3
- 21:30 – 23:30 – Quarter-final 4
6th August
- 13:00 – 15:00 – Semi-final match 1
- 21:00 – 23:00 – Semi-final match 2
8th August
- 13:30 – 15:30 – Bronze Medal match
- 21:15 – 23:30 – Gold Medal match
Beach volleyball venue
The 48 beach volleyball pairs, per gender, will compete in the beautiful Shiokaze Park, on the Tokyo waterfront area of Odaiba.
Tokyo 2020 beach volleyball
A maximum of 2 pairs from each nation will form the 24 teams per gender in the Olympic beach volleyball competition. Games will commence on the 25th July with the tournament finishing on the 8th August.
Beach volleyball preliminary round
Specific dates for the men and women’s beach volleyball preliminaries still need to be assigned but we know that games will be played:
25th – 28th July
- 09:00 – 12:50 – 4 matches
- 15:00 – 17:40 – 3 matches
- 20:00 – 22:50 – 3 matches
29th July – 01st August
- 09:00 – 11:50 – 3 matches
- 15:00 – 17:50 – 3 matches
- 20:00 – 22:50 – 3 matches
Beach volleyball final’s schedule
The best 16 men’s and 16 women’s beach volleyball pairs will compete over 7 days:
2nd & 3rd August
- 09:00 – 10:50 – 2 matches (Round of 16)
- 13:00 – 14:50 – 2 matches (Round of 16)
- 17:00 – 18:50 – 2 matches (Round of 16)
- 21:00 – 22:50 – 2 matches (Round of 16)
4th August
- 09:00 – 10:50 – 2 matches (Women’s quarter-finals)
- 21:00 – 22:50 – 2 matches (Women’s quarter-finals)
5th August
- 09:00 – 10:50 – 2 matches (Men’s quarter-finals)
- 21:00 – 22:50 – 2 matches (Men’s quarter-finals)
6th August
- 09:00 – 10:50 – 2 matches (Men or Women’s semi-finals)
- 21:00 – 22:50 – 2 matches (Men or Women’s semi-finals)
7th August
- 10:00 – 12:50 – Women’s bronze & gold medal matches
8th August
- 10:00 – 12:50 – Men’s bronze & gold medal matches
With the dates announced fan anticipation for the start of the Olympic qualification tournaments, which kick off in 2019, can only heighten!