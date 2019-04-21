Montreux Volley Master’s announces 2019 match schedule

The annual kick-off to the international season, the Montreux Volley Masters, has released it’s match schedule for the 2019 edition. The annual invitation tournament in Switzerland is seen by many teams as ideal preparation for more prestigious competitions later in the season, though with its proximity to the start of the 2019 FIVB VNL women’s tournament, could see some interesting team selections.

The 2019 Montreux Masters, the 34th edition, will once again have an eclectic international make-up with teams from China (under 23), Italy, Germany, Japan, Poland, Switzerland, Thailand & Turkey. The tournament will run from the 13 to 18 May with 18 games played across the 5 days.

Italy, with reigning MVP Paola Egonu, return to defend their crown, after they defeated Russia in straights sets in 2018, while bronze medalists Turkey also renew their involvement in the tournament. In fact, of the eight teams, only Thailand and Poland haven’t won these early season title previously so once again it promises to be a closely fought competition.

Montreux Master’s match schedule

All times listed as GMT

13 May

14:30 – Switzerland v Turkey

16:45 – Japan v China

19:15 – Thailand v Italy

14 May

14:30 – Germany v China

16:45 – Switzerland v Thailand

19:15 – Poland v Japan

15 May

14:30 – China v Poland

16:45 – Italy v Turkey

19:15 – Japan v Germany

16 May

14:30 – Italy v Switzerland

16:45 – Germany v Poland

19:15 – Turkey v Thailand

17 May

14:30 – Final 7 / 8

16:45 – Semi-final #1

19:00 – Semi-final #2

18 May

10:30 – Final 5 / 6

12:45 – Final 3 / 4

15:15 – Final 1 / 2

Follow at the action here on Volleyverse.com and via volleymasters.ch.