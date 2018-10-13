Why Brazil got eliminated

Brazil had more wins than Japan in the second round, including a victory over the Japanese. But why are the hosts advancing to the third round of the FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship 2018 while the Brazilians are saying goodbye to the competition? Here’s the explanation.

Out of the 24 participating teams, the top four teams from every pool made it to the second round. However, their records are carried over to the second round. Japan has a 4-1 record and 13 match points while Brazil has a similar record with 12 points. For the second round, teams will only play against teams from the other pool. Therefore, Japan will go up against Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Brazil, and Serbia. Meanwhile, Serbia is lined up against Netherlands, Mexico, Germany, and the Japanese.

Japan then defeated the Dominican Republic in five sets, Puerto Rico in three, and Serbia in four sets to have a 7-1 record with 21 points (winning in five sets only gives the team two points). Meanwhile, Brazil lost to Germany in five sets, won against Mexico in four, defeated the Netherlands in five to have a 6-2 record and 18 points.

Brazil then defeated Japan in five sets. That gives them a 7-2 record but with 20 points while Japan, despite the loss, saved a point to get 22 points and the same win-loss record. If Brazil won in three or four sets, that would have brought both Japan and Brazil to 21 points. That would have brought the tiebreak to set quotient. If Brazil even won in straight sets, that would have given both them and Japan 23 won sets against nine sets lost for an identical 2.555 quotient which means that the last slot of the Final Six will be determined by points quotient or points scored divided by points allowed.