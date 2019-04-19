FIVB Women’s VNL 2019: Dates, Venues, Teams, Pools & TV

The stage is ready for the start of the international volleyball season.

The FIVB Women’s Volleyball Nations League will return this year for its second edition. It is the most prestigious annual international volleyball competition that has 16 teams vying for the $1 million top prize.

When is the FIVB Women’s VNL 2019?

The first round of actions in the FIVB Women’s VNL 2019 will run from May 21-23. After a four-day rest, matches will continue on May 28 to May 30 for Week 2.

In the third week, teams will play another round-robin from June 4-6. Week 4 will be played from June 11-13.

The five-week preliminary rounds will end on June 18-20 while the finals is scheduled on July 3-7.

Where is the FIVB Women’s VNL 2019?

Every core team will have a chance to host a pool at least once.

Challenger teams, Poland and Bulgaria, will host the first week along with Serbia and Brazil. In the second week, teams will visit Italy, Macau, Turkey, and the Netherlands.

The competition resumes in Hong Kong, USA, Thailand, and Belgium for its third week while Italy, Germany, Japan, and China will be at the helm in the fourth week.

The final stage of the preliminaries will take place in Turkey, China, Russia, and Korea.

China is once again the venue for the competition’s final round.

Where can I watch the FIVB Women’s VNL 2019 on TV?

FIVB haven’t confirmed the broadcast partners for the tournament as yet but we do know that they will be streaming the games on VolleyballWorld.tv, where they haven’t sold the rights. Usually they provide an overview of the international broadcasters on Volleyball.World.

Who is competing in the FIVB Women’s VNL 2019?

The reigning champion, USA, will be seeking for a repeat of its dominant run last year. Expected to give them a tough challenge are Serbia, Italy, and China, who finished at the top of the podium in the FIVB World Championships 2018.

Completing the 12 core teams are Japan, Thailand, Korea, Brazil, Germany, Turkey, Netherlands, and Russia.

The challenger teams this year are Belgium, Dominican Republic, Bulgaria, and Poland.

What are the groups for the FIVB Women’s VNL 2019?

Week 1

Pool 1: Poland – Host, Italy, Thailand, Germany

Pool 2: Bulgaria – Host, Japan, Belgium, USA

Pool 3: Brazil – Host, Dominican Republic, Russia, China

Pool 4: Serbia – Host, Netherlands, Turkey, Korea

Week 2

Pool 5: Italy – Host, USA, Dominican Republic, Serbia

Pool 6: Turkey – Host, Germany, Russia, Japan

Pool 7: China – Host, Belgium, Thailand, Korea

Pool 8: Netherlands – Host, Brazil, Poland, Bulgaria

Week 3

Pool 9: China – Host, Italy, Japan, Netherlands

Pool 10: USA – Host, Korea, Germany, Brazil

Pool 11: Thailand – Host, Bulgaria, Dominican Republic, Turkey

Pool 12: Belgium – Host, Serbia, Russia, Poland

Week 4

Pool 13: Italy – Host, Korea, Bulgaria, Russia

Pool 14: Germany – Host, Belgium, Netherlands, Dominican Republic

Pool 15: Japan – Host, Serbia, Thailand, Brazil

Pool 16: China – Host, USA, Poland, Turkey

Week 5

Pool 17: Turkey – Host, Belgium, Italy, Brazil

Pool 18: China – Host, Germany, Bulgaria, Serbia

Pool 19: Russia – Host, Thailand, Netherlands, USA

Pool 20: Korea – Host, Japan, Poland, Dominican Republic

Players to watch at the FIVB Women’s VNL 2019

The tournament will feature the world’s best volleyball players.

Reigning MVP Michelle Bartsch-Hackley is expected to lead team USA anew. Zhu Ting will once again carry the cudgels for China. Brazil’s Fernanda Garay and Natalia Pereira will try to bounce back from a disappointing stint last year.

Other outside hitters to watch out for are Korea’s Kim Yeon-Koung, USA’s Jordan Larson, Serbia’s Brankica Mijailovic, and Thailand’s Onuma Sittirak.

The FIVB Women’s VNL 2019 is also a battle of the world’s most powerful opposites like Tijana Boskovic, Paola Egonu, Lonneke Sloetjes, Natalia Goncharova, and Tandara Caixeta.

Volleyball fans should also keep an eye on the sport’s rising stars such as Belgium’s Britt Herbotts, Thailand’s Chachu-on Moksri, and China’s Li Yingying.

Where can I buy tickets for the FIVB Women’s VNL 2019?

Tickets can be purchased on the FIVB’s official website.