2019 women’s FIVB VNL match schedule announced

The second FIVB Volleyball Nations League, for 16 of the top women’s national volleyball teams in the world, will be held between May 21 and July 7 2019.
The FIVB VNL preliminary round consists of a round robin format where each team players every other team.
At the end of this preliminary round the top 5 teams will join the Final’s hosts, China for an additional round robin in 2 pools of 3 teams.
The top 2 teams from each group will then progress to the semi-finals and the winners will compete for the title in Nanjing, China.
2019 FIVB VNL preliminary round match schedule
For each of the 5 rounds of fixtures there will be 4 pools in which each volleyball team will rotate through:
|Date
|GMT
|21 May
|14:00
|Belgium
|USA
|15:00
|Korea
|Turkey
|15:30
|Thailand
|Germany
|17:30
|Bulgaria
|Japan
|18:00
|Serbia
|Netherlands
|18:30
|Poland
|Italy
|20:00
|Dom. Rep.
|Russia
|23:00
|Brazil
|China
|22 May
|14:00
|Japan
|USA
|15:00
|Serbia
|Korea
|15:30
|Thailand
|Italy
|17:30
|Bulgaria
|Belgium
|18:00
|Netherlands
|Turkey
|18:30
|Poland
|Germany
|20:00
|China
|Russia
|23:00
|Brazil
|Dom. Rep.
|23 May
|14:00
|Belgium
|Japan
|15:00
|Netherlands
|Korea
|15:30
|Italy
|Germany
|17:30
|USA
|Bulgaria
|18:00
|Turkey
|Serbia
|18:30
|Thailand
|Poland
|20:00
|China
|Dom. Rep.
|23:00
|Brazil
|Russia
|28 May
|07:30
|Belgium
|Korea
|11:30
|Russia
|Germany
|11:30
|China
|Thailand
|14:30
|Bulgaria
|Poland
|14:30
|Turkey
|Japan
|15:00
|USA
|Serbia
|17:30
|Netherlands
|Brazil
|18:00
|Italy
|Dom. Rep.
|29 May
|08:30
|Korea
|Thailand
|11:30
|Japan
|Russia
|11:30
|China
|Belgium
|14:30
|Poland
|Brazil
|14:30
|Germany
|Turkey
|15:00
|Serbia
|Dom. Rep.
|17:30
|Netherlands
|Bulgaria
|18:00
|USA
|Italy
|30 May
|08:30
|Belgium
|Thailand
|11:30
|Japan
|Germany
|11:30
|China
|Korea
|14:30
|Poland
|Netherlands
|14:30
|Turkey
|Russia
|15:00
|Dom. Rep.
|USA
|17:30
|Brazil
|Bulgaria
|18:00
|Serbia
|Italy
|04 June
|08:05
|Dom. Rep.
|Turkey
|09:30
|Netherlands
|Italy
|11:05
|Thailand
|Bulgaria
|12:30
|China
|Japan
|15:15
|Serbia
|Poland
|18:15
|Belgium
|Russia
|21:30
|Brazil
|Germany
|05 June
|00:30
|USA
|Korea
|08:05
|Bulgaria
|Turkey
|09:30
|Italy
|Japan
|11:05
|Thailand
|Dom. Rep.
|12:30
|Netherlands
|China
|15:15
|Russia
|Serbia
|18:15
|Belgium
|Poland
|21:30
|Korea
|Brazil
|06 June
|00:30
|USA
|Germany
|08:05
|Bulgaria
|Dom. Rep.
|09:30
|Japan
|Netherlands
|11:05
|Thailand
|Turkey
|12:30
|China
|Italy
|15:15
|Poland
|Russia
|18:15
|Belgium
|Serbia
|21:30
|Germany
|Korea
|07 June
|00:30
|USA
|Brazil
|11 June
|06:40
|Serbia
|Thailand
|08:00
|USA
|Turkey
|10:10
|Japan
|Brazil
|12:00
|China
|Poland
|15:00
|Russia
|Korea
|15:30
|Belgium
|Netherlands
|18:00
|Italy
|Bulgaria
|18:30
|Germany
|Dom. Rep.
|12 June
|06:40
|Brazil
|Thailand
|08:00
|Poland
|USA
|10:10
|Japan
|Serbia
|12:00
|China
|Turkey
|15:00
|Bulgaria
|Russia
|15:30
|Dom. Rep.
|Netherlands
|18:00
|Italy
|Korea
|18:30
|Germany
|Belgium
|13 June
|06:40
|Brazil
|Serbia
|08:00
|Turkey
|Poland
|10:10
|Japan
|Thailand
|12:00
|China
|USA
|15:00
|Korea
|Bulgaria
|15:30
|Belgium
|Dom. Rep.
|18:00
|Italy
|Russia
|18:30
|Germany
|Netherlands
|18 June
|07:00
|Japan
|Poland
|08:00
|Bulgaria
|Serbia
|10:00
|Korea
|Dom. Rep.
|11:00
|Netherlands
|Thailand
|11:30
|China
|Germany
|13:00
|Brazil
|Italy
|14:00
|Russia
|USA
|16:00
|Turkey
|Belgium
|19 June
|07:00
|Poland
|Dom. Rep.
|08:00
|Serbia
|Germany
|10:00
|Korea
|Japan
|11:00
|Netherlands
|USA
|11:30
|China
|Bulgaria
|13:00
|Belgium
|Brazil
|14:00
|Russia
|Thailand
|16:00
|Italy
|Turkey
|20 June
|07:00
|Japan
|Dom. Rep.
|08:00
|Germany
|Bulgaria
|10:00
|Korea
|Poland
|11:00
|Thailand
|USA
|11:30
|China
|Serbia
|13:00
|Belgium
|Italy
|14:00
|Russia
|Netherlands
|16:00
|Turkey
|Brazil
2019 FIVB VNL final round match schedule
Match schedule will be announced at the end of the preliminary round.
2019 FIVB VNL women’s teams
The 16 teams competing the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Nations League are: