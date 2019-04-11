2019 women’s FIVB VNL match schedule announced

The second FIVB Volleyball Nations League, for 16 of the top women’s national volleyball teams in the world, will be held between May 21 and July 7 2019.

The FIVB VNL preliminary round consists of a round robin format where each team players every other team.

At the end of this preliminary round the top 5 teams will join the Final’s hosts, China for an additional round robin in 2 pools of 3 teams.

The top 2 teams from each group will then progress to the semi-finals and the winners will compete for the title in Nanjing, China.

2019 FIVB VNL preliminary round match schedule

For each of the 5 rounds of fixtures there will be 4 pools in which each volleyball team will rotate through:

Date GMT 21 May 14:00 Belgium USA 15:00 Korea Turkey 15:30 Thailand Germany 17:30 Bulgaria Japan 18:00 Serbia Netherlands 18:30 Poland Italy 20:00 Dom. Rep. Russia 23:00 Brazil China 22 May 14:00 Japan USA 15:00 Serbia Korea 15:30 Thailand Italy 17:30 Bulgaria Belgium 18:00 Netherlands Turkey 18:30 Poland Germany 20:00 China Russia 23:00 Brazil Dom. Rep. 23 May 14:00 Belgium Japan 15:00 Netherlands Korea 15:30 Italy Germany 17:30 USA Bulgaria 18:00 Turkey Serbia 18:30 Thailand Poland 20:00 China Dom. Rep. 23:00 Brazil Russia 28 May 07:30 Belgium Korea 11:30 Russia Germany 11:30 China Thailand 14:30 Bulgaria Poland 14:30 Turkey Japan 15:00 USA Serbia 17:30 Netherlands Brazil 18:00 Italy Dom. Rep. 29 May 08:30 Korea Thailand 11:30 Japan Russia 11:30 China Belgium 14:30 Poland Brazil 14:30 Germany Turkey 15:00 Serbia Dom. Rep. 17:30 Netherlands Bulgaria 18:00 USA Italy 30 May 08:30 Belgium Thailand 11:30 Japan Germany 11:30 China Korea 14:30 Poland Netherlands 14:30 Turkey Russia 15:00 Dom. Rep. USA 17:30 Brazil Bulgaria 18:00 Serbia Italy 04 June 08:05 Dom. Rep. Turkey 09:30 Netherlands Italy 11:05 Thailand Bulgaria 12:30 China Japan 15:15 Serbia Poland 18:15 Belgium Russia 21:30 Brazil Germany 05 June 00:30 USA Korea 08:05 Bulgaria Turkey 09:30 Italy Japan 11:05 Thailand Dom. Rep. 12:30 Netherlands China 15:15 Russia Serbia 18:15 Belgium Poland 21:30 Korea Brazil 06 June 00:30 USA Germany 08:05 Bulgaria Dom. Rep. 09:30 Japan Netherlands 11:05 Thailand Turkey 12:30 China Italy 15:15 Poland Russia 18:15 Belgium Serbia 21:30 Germany Korea 07 June 00:30 USA Brazil 11 June 06:40 Serbia Thailand 08:00 USA Turkey 10:10 Japan Brazil 12:00 China Poland 15:00 Russia Korea 15:30 Belgium Netherlands 18:00 Italy Bulgaria 18:30 Germany Dom. Rep. 12 June 06:40 Brazil Thailand 08:00 Poland USA 10:10 Japan Serbia 12:00 China Turkey 15:00 Bulgaria Russia 15:30 Dom. Rep. Netherlands 18:00 Italy Korea 18:30 Germany Belgium 13 June 06:40 Brazil Serbia 08:00 Turkey Poland 10:10 Japan Thailand 12:00 China USA 15:00 Korea Bulgaria 15:30 Belgium Dom. Rep. 18:00 Italy Russia 18:30 Germany Netherlands 18 June 07:00 Japan Poland 08:00 Bulgaria Serbia 10:00 Korea Dom. Rep. 11:00 Netherlands Thailand 11:30 China Germany 13:00 Brazil Italy 14:00 Russia USA 16:00 Turkey Belgium 19 June 07:00 Poland Dom. Rep. 08:00 Serbia Germany 10:00 Korea Japan 11:00 Netherlands USA 11:30 China Bulgaria 13:00 Belgium Brazil 14:00 Russia Thailand 16:00 Italy Turkey 20 June 07:00 Japan Dom. Rep. 08:00 Germany Bulgaria 10:00 Korea Poland 11:00 Thailand USA 11:30 China Serbia 13:00 Belgium Italy 14:00 Russia Netherlands 16:00 Turkey Brazil

2019 FIVB VNL final round match schedule

Match schedule will be announced at the end of the preliminary round.

2019 FIVB VNL women’s teams

The 16 teams competing the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Nations League are: