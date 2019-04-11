Love volleyball? Say it with stickers!

2019 women's FIVB VNL match schedule announced

Thursday, 11 Apr 2019
The second FIVB Volleyball Nations League, for 16 of the top women’s national volleyball teams in the world, will be held between May 21 and July 7 2019.

The FIVB VNL preliminary round consists of a round robin format where each team players every other team.

At the end of this preliminary round the top 5 teams will join the Final’s hosts, China for an additional round robin in 2 pools of 3 teams.

The top 2 teams from each group will then progress to the semi-finals and the winners will compete for the title in Nanjing, China.

2019 FIVB VNL preliminary round match schedule

For each of the 5 rounds of fixtures there will be 4 pools in which each volleyball team will rotate through:

Date GMT    
21 May 14:00 Belgium USA
15:00 Korea Turkey
15:30 Thailand Germany
17:30 Bulgaria Japan
18:00 Serbia Netherlands
18:30 Poland Italy
20:00 Dom. Rep. Russia
23:00 Brazil China
22 May 14:00 Japan USA
15:00 Serbia Korea
15:30 Thailand Italy
17:30 Bulgaria Belgium
18:00 Netherlands Turkey
18:30 Poland Germany
20:00 China Russia
23:00 Brazil Dom. Rep.
23 May 14:00 Belgium Japan
15:00 Netherlands Korea
15:30 Italy Germany
17:30 USA Bulgaria
18:00 Turkey Serbia
18:30 Thailand Poland
20:00 China Dom. Rep.
23:00 Brazil Russia
28 May 07:30 Belgium Korea
11:30 Russia Germany
11:30 China Thailand
14:30 Bulgaria Poland
14:30 Turkey Japan
15:00 USA Serbia
17:30 Netherlands Brazil
18:00 Italy Dom. Rep.
29 May 08:30 Korea Thailand
11:30 Japan Russia
11:30 China Belgium
14:30 Poland Brazil
14:30 Germany Turkey
15:00 Serbia Dom. Rep.
17:30 Netherlands Bulgaria
18:00 USA Italy
30 May 08:30 Belgium Thailand
11:30 Japan Germany
11:30 China Korea
14:30 Poland Netherlands
14:30 Turkey Russia
15:00 Dom. Rep. USA
17:30 Brazil Bulgaria
18:00 Serbia Italy
04 June 08:05 Dom. Rep. Turkey
09:30 Netherlands Italy
11:05 Thailand Bulgaria
12:30 China Japan
15:15 Serbia Poland
18:15 Belgium Russia
21:30 Brazil Germany
05 June 00:30 USA Korea
08:05 Bulgaria Turkey
09:30 Italy Japan
11:05 Thailand Dom. Rep.
12:30 Netherlands China
15:15 Russia Serbia
18:15 Belgium Poland
21:30 Korea Brazil
06 June 00:30 USA Germany
08:05 Bulgaria Dom. Rep.
09:30 Japan Netherlands
11:05 Thailand Turkey
12:30 China Italy
15:15 Poland Russia
18:15 Belgium Serbia
21:30 Germany Korea
07 June 00:30 USA Brazil
11 June 06:40 Serbia Thailand
08:00 USA Turkey
10:10 Japan Brazil
12:00 China Poland
15:00 Russia Korea
15:30 Belgium Netherlands
18:00 Italy Bulgaria
18:30 Germany Dom. Rep.
12 June 06:40 Brazil Thailand
08:00 Poland USA
10:10 Japan Serbia
12:00 China Turkey
15:00 Bulgaria Russia
15:30 Dom. Rep. Netherlands
18:00 Italy Korea
18:30 Germany Belgium
13 June 06:40 Brazil Serbia
08:00 Turkey Poland
10:10 Japan Thailand
12:00 China USA
15:00 Korea Bulgaria
15:30 Belgium Dom. Rep.
18:00 Italy Russia
18:30 Germany Netherlands
18 June 07:00 Japan Poland
08:00 Bulgaria Serbia
10:00 Korea Dom. Rep.
11:00 Netherlands Thailand
11:30 China Germany
13:00 Brazil Italy
14:00 Russia USA
16:00 Turkey Belgium
19 June 07:00 Poland Dom. Rep.
08:00 Serbia Germany
10:00 Korea Japan
11:00 Netherlands USA
11:30 China Bulgaria
13:00 Belgium Brazil
14:00 Russia Thailand
16:00 Italy Turkey
20 June 07:00 Japan Dom. Rep.
08:00 Germany Bulgaria
10:00 Korea Poland
11:00 Thailand USA
11:30 China Serbia
13:00 Belgium Italy
14:00 Russia Netherlands
16:00 Turkey Brazil

2019 FIVB VNL final round match schedule

Match schedule will be announced at the end of the preliminary round.

2019 FIVB VNL women’s teams

The 16 teams competing the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Nations League are:

