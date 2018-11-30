FIVB Women’s Volleyball Club World Championship 2018 Match Schedule & Fixtures

After a thrilling FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship 2018, the best clubs in the world will take center stage in Shaoxing, China for the FIVB Women’s Volleyball Club World Championship. Vakifbank Istanbul will try to defend its title against seven other elite pro teams such as their Turkish League rivals Eczasibasi VitrA and South American champions Minas Tenis Clube from Brazil.

Meanwhile, Asia will be represented by champions Supreme Chonburi from Thailand, Altay VC from Kazakhzstan, and host team Zhejiang from China. Completing the cast of competing teams are Praia Clube from Brazil and Volero Le Cannet from France.

Like the World Championships all over again

The allegiances shift from country to club as the top players during the FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship 2018 are either teamed or competing with each other. Defending champions Vakifbank will parade a star-studded roster of the sensational Zhu Ting, Netherlands’ top World Championship scorer Lonneke Sloetjes, Serbian middle blocker Milena Rasic, and American wing spiker Kelsey Robinson.

On the other hand, Eczasibasi VitrA has their own constellation of volleyball talent in FIVB Women’s World Championship 2018 MVP Tijana Boskovic, South Korean dynamo Kim Yeon Koung, Lauren Gibbemeyer, and team captain Jordan Larson.

Meanwhile, Supreme Chonburi can be considered the super team of Thai volleyball with national team members Pleumjit Thinkaow, Ajcharaporn Kongyot, Piyanut Pannoy, Supattra Pairoj, Watchareeya Nuanjam, and team captain Wilavan Apinyapong. Altay will be headlined by team captain Sana Anarkulova, wing spikers Tatyana Fendrikova and Natalya Mammadova, and Serbian libero Silvija Popvic.

Praia Clube won’t be left behind with Americans Carli Lloyd and Nicole Fawcett, team captain Fabiana Claudino, and wing spiker Fernanda Rodrigues. Their counterparts in Minas Tenis are led by Gabriela Braga Guimares, Natalia Pereira, libero Leia Henrique Da Silva Nicolosi and team captain Caroline Gattaz.

Volero Le Cannet will heavily pin their hopes on Swiss wing spiker Laura Unternahrer, Serbian opposite spiker Ana Bjelica, Russian middle blocker Angelina Lazarenko, and French libero Amandine Giardino. Finally, the host team Zhejiang will feature players like wing spiker Liu Yanhan, middle blocker Zhou Yang, and libero Wang Mengjie.

With a level of competition this high, expect every match to be hotly-contested. Thus, here is the full schedule of matches for the FIVB Women’s Volleyball Club World Championship 2018.

Preliminary Round Match Schedule

All times are UTC+8 (Philippine Standard Time).

Pool A Fixtures

4 December 2018

14:00 – Minas Tenis Clube vs. Volero Le Cannet

20:00 – Zhejiang vs. Vakifbank Istanbul

5 December 2018

14:00 – Vakifbank Istanbul vs. Volero Le Cannet

20:00 – Zhejiang vs. Minas Tenis Clube

7 December 2018

14:00 – Vakifbank Istanbul vs. Minas Tenis Clube

20:00 – Zhejiang vs. Volero Le Cannet

Pool B Fixtures

4 December 2018

10:00 – Supreme Chonburi vs. Praia Clube

17:00 – Eczacibasi VitrA vs. Altay VC

5 December 2018

10:00 – Praia Clube vs. Altay VC

17:00 – Supreme Chonburi vs. Eczacibasi VitrA

7 December 2018

10:00 – Supreme Chonburi vs. Altay VC

17:00 – Praia Clube vs. Eczacibasi VitrA

Finals Round Match Schedule

All times are UTC+8 (Philippine Standard Time).

Classification Fixtures

8 December 2018

10:00 – 3rd Pool A vs. 4th Pool B (winner goes to Finals for 5th and 6th, loser goes to Finals for 7th and 8th)

14:00 – 3rd Pool B vs. 4th Pool A (winner goes to Finals for 5th and 6th, loser goes to Finals for 7th and 8th)

17:00 – 1st Pool A vs. 2nd Pool B (winner goes to Finals for 1st and 2nd, loser goes to Finals for 3rd and 4th)

20:00 – 1st Pool B vs. 2nd Pool A (winner goes to Finals for 1st and 2nd, loser goes to Finals for 3rd and 4th)

Finals Fixtures

9 December 2018

10:00 – Finals 7-8

14:00 – Finals 5-6

17:00 – Finals 3-4 (Bronze Medal Match)

20:00 – Finals 1-2 (Gold Medal Match)