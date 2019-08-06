Having stable, reliable and sturdy volleyball shoes is an important factor for all players to consider. Our selection and reviews of the best women’s volleyball shoes in 2019 will help you to choose the best shoe for you.

Many large companies, like Nike, Adidas, Asics, Mizuno and Under Armour will now stock a wide range of shoes that have been specifically designed for volleyball. Women’s Volleyball shoes must give your ankles and feet a large amount of support due to the excessive jumping and direction changes that occur when playing volleyball.

What to look for in a women’s volleyball shoe

The Nike Hyperspike, Adidas Crazyflight and Mizuno Wave Lightning, to name a few are taking the volleyball world by storm. But what is it that lets you make your choice when finding your new volleyball shoes? Do you have to buy a certain brand best for each position? What is the most popular shoe on the market? How do I choose my perfect volleyball shoes? Why buy a women’s volleyball shoe? What are the best women’s volleyball shoes?

From reviews to performance, this simple guide can help you to make the best choice when it comes to picking your new volleyball shoes:

Best women’s volleyball shoes

5. Under Armour Highlight Ace 2.0

The addition of dynamic internal webbing loops hugs the foot to ensure you have lots of extra support for lateral and multi-directional movements. The Under Armour Highlight Ace are the only women’s volleyball shoes to include a 4D foam sock liner which moulds to your feet offering excellent comfort levels.

Good volleyball shoe for opposite hitters

These lightweight and high-top volleyball shoes give your ankle lots of extra support, ideal for attack approaches and changing direction.

Under Armour Highlight Ace 2.0 features

Lightweight, fully knit upper provides flexible support & complete comfort

Mesh details in forefoot for added breathability

Extended ankle collar is super-stretchy for easy on/off with excellent retention for extra support & control

Webbed, lockdown lacing system for increased stability & a customized fit

Breathable mesh tongue features woven wordmark tab detail

Abrasion-resistant, TPU toe cap delivers maximum protection & durability

Molded sockliner forms to the shape of your foot, eliminating slippage & providing ideal underfoot comfort

Full-length Charged Cushioning® midsole absorbs impact & converts it into responsive comfort

Full rubber herringbone traction pattern provides maximum floor control & grip

Comes with additional set of laces

Additional info

Colours: White/Metallic Gold, Black, Midnight Navy/White, and Red/White

White/Metallic Gold, Black, Midnight Navy/White, and Red/White Weight: 10.6 ounces

10.6 ounces Material: Textile and synthetic with a rubber sole

4. Nike Zoom HyperAce 2

Nike Zoom Hyperace 2

The Nike Zoom HyperAce 2 is a well renowned and popular choice for women’s volleyball shoes. Their strong rubber outsole is designed to offer maximum levels of traction on hardcourt surfaces. Perfect for the fast paced sport of volleyball.

Good volleyball shoe for setters

Excellent levels of traction, perfect for quick changes in direction and reacting to the pass.

Nike Zoom Hyperace 2 features

Zoom Air units maintain lightweight cushioning

Heel cage enhances support and stability

Foam midsole with Nike Zoom Air cushioning for lightweight responsiveness

TPU (Thermoplastic polyurethane) cage on the upper for extra support and excellent durability

Durable rubber tread delivers excellent traction

Pull tab on heel for easy slip on

Additional info

Colours: White/University Red, White/Black, Black/White, White/Game Royal and White/Menta-Wolf Grey.

White/University Red, White/Black, Black/White, White/Game Royal and White/Menta-Wolf Grey. Material: TPU Cage, Mesh and Rubber Outsole

3. Asics Gel Upcourt 3

ASICS Gel Upcourt 3

The Asics Gel Upcourt 3 are one of the firm favourites in the women’s volleyball shoe world. Their excellent design offers great levels of shock absorption, even after excessive amounts of jumping, this helps to reduce the risk of repetitive injury.

Good volleyball shoe for all rounder players

Excellent for all aspects of the game, helping to reduce the risk of injury.

Asics Gel Upcourt 3 features

Multi-court shoe designed for the athlete who leaps, lands, and makes quick lateral movements

EVA midsole

Gum rubber outsole for enhanced traction

Removable sock liner to accommodate a medical orthotic

Additional info

Colours: Black/Silver, White/Raspberry/Silver, Pink Glow/Indigo Blue/Aqua Splash

Material: Synthetic with Mesh Lining

Weight: 8.0 ounces

2. Mizuno Wave Lightning Z3

Mizuno Wave Lightning 3

For women’s volleyball shoes it can sometimes be hard to find a shoe that is the right width, but the Mizuno Wave Lightning Z3 ensures that your feet remain snug and secure. The Wave Plate ensures the shoe offers lateral stability, key for quick reactions and changes in direction.

Good volleyball shoe for liberos

Great for high agility and speed movements, ideal for reacting quickly to the ball.

Mizuno Wave Lightning Z3 features

EVA Midsole

AIRmesh Upper: Air Mesh Upper for superior feel, breathability, and comfort.

INTERCOOL: Cool and dry. Offers great breathability. Ventilation system reduces heat and humidity build-up inside the shoe during performance.

SR TOUCH: Shock absorbing mid-sole. Advanced cushioning material that is lighter, absorbs shock, and keeps the transition smooth and fast.

X10 Outsole: Durable carbon rubber that allows for longer wear.

POWNCE: Power + Bounce = PoWnCe. Cushioning performance is the same as ap+, but it’s 10% lighter.

D-Flex Groove: Diagonal flexible groove. A diagonal groove in the mid foot area allows the player to turn at maximum speed and power by efficiently transferring natural body movement and shift in direction.

Anatomical Cup-In-Sole: Cup-in-sole designed anatomically to fit the bottom of your foot.

360° DynaMotionFit: Precisely engineered 360°DynamotionFit upper with Engineered Mesh seamlessly follows every contour of your foot for the ultimate fit.

Additional info

Colours: Grey, Black/Orange, Stars/Stripes, White/Navy, Navy/Red, Black/Fiery Coral, Black/Silver, Black/Royal, Black/Safety Yellow, and White/Black, Black/Red

Grey, Black/Orange, Stars/Stripes, White/Navy, Navy/Red, Black/Fiery Coral, Black/Silver, Black/Royal, Black/Safety Yellow, and White/Black, Black/Red Weight: 8.8 ounces

8.8 ounces Material: Synthetic Sole with Air Mesh

1. Adidas Crazyflight Bounce 3

Adidas Crazyflight Bounce 3

Holding the number one spot, the Adidas Crazyflight. These women’s volleyball shoes are an excellent addition to the volleyball world. It is the preferred shoe for many of the USA Women’s Volleyball Team too, as their team sponsors Adidas ensure they provide the best to their athletes. The lace loopholes help to give the foot lateral support and the addition of a heel counter ensures your foot is held securely inside the shoe without any discomfort.

Good volleyball shoe for all round players

The best women’s volleyball shoes on the market! Offers excellent levels of stability, and grip which is perfect for any player.

Adidas Crazyflight Bounce 3 features

Regular fit

Adjustable lacing system

Mesh upper with lightweight moulded TPU yarns

Grippy rubber outsole for indoor surfaces; Textile lining

Additional info

Colours: Yellow, Core Black/Metallic Silver

Weight: 8.4 ounces

Material: Synthetic Show with Mesh Uppers

Best women’s volleyball shoes conclusion

There are many women’s volleyball shoes on the market, hopefully this can help you to find the best women’s volleyball shoe for you! Some shoes are more suited to playing styles and positions so it is important to do your research first!

Comparing weight, material and their best qualities alongside the best positions for each women’s volleyball shoes should help you when selecting your new shoe. Women’s volleyball shoe technology is constantly changes with new models making their way onto the market each year.