RAD to 16 year old RAD – ‘trust the process’

In light of her jersey retirement by Far Eastern University, Rachel Anne Daquis delivers pieces of advice to her 16-year old self:

Dear 16-year old Rachel,

The final day of January of 2017 would be such a special day.

Yes, that’s still far – around 13 years from now to be exact – but you have to brace yourself. You have to prepare. I want you to be at your very best physically, emotionally and spiritually when that time comes.

It’s going to be huge because your Alma Mater – Far Eastern University – will retire your jersey number to recognize all your achievements as student-athlete.

Your friends and family members would be there. They may not show it, but they would be shedding tears of joy as your jersey #3 rise from the floor up to the rafters, similar to what will happen to your career if you put your heart and mind to what you would be doing, if you would pray hard and trust the process.

The jersey retirement is more than just a ceremony. It would be the summation of your blood, sweat and tears. It would be the testament of how hard you worked and how proud you are to don the school’s green and yellow in local and international tournaments.

Yes, I know.

You don’t need to tell me.

I know that your journey to greatness wouldn’t be easy.

You would wake up at 4 in the morning to catch the LRT with your dad and train a sport where you’re not really good at. You may not be the tallest or the best volleyball player, but you would still display such a great character because you need it; you need the scholarship, you want to validate yourself and push it to the limit.

So while your childhood buddies are enjoying the summer of 2004, there you are, sweating it out inside an oven-hot gym in Morayta, trying to prove yourself and earn a roster spot against the best players from their respective provinces.

Don’t worry; you will crack into the final lineup.

But still, there would be doubts.

You would still be afraid because your serves barely make it to the other side; because your digs still sail out of bounds; because you can’t kill with all your might.

You would still fear that you don’t deserve the spot and you were chosen just because you’re cute and a fantastic marketing tool.

At one point, you would cry a river because your coach, George Pascua, would send you home after you refused to undergo weights training.

As you go along with your journey, crying would be a normal part of your routine. You will cry in pain, you will cry in victory, you will cry in frustration.

It’s not a big deal.

The following morning you’ll be back again. No matter how much volleyball turned its back on you, you would still come running back to it like Juliet chasing his Romeo.

Nothing can break your spirit.

Your rookie season in the UAAP would be very forgettable. Since you’re not a highly touted rookie, you will ride the bench while the veterans take care of business. No worries. Your time will come.

You would have playing time in your second year, but still, there would be questions. You would still question yourself, your ability and – for God’s sake – your looks.

You would ask your coach that maybe you won the Best Server award because they find you cute.

No, your wrong – very wrong.

You would win an award because God knows that you’re working hard. Because you’re waking up early and working extra hours inside the gym while attending to your school works to further improve yourself both as a player and as a student.

The following year, your third year, you will win another Best Server award.

That would be an eye-opener. You would start to gain a sense of pride, the confidence, the faith to believe that, yes, you’re really good. You have the talent.

For once, you will be proud of yourself.

You would be too busy working on your craft that you wouldn’t notice that your team had already transformed into an instant contender. Even in the commercial league, FEU wouldn’t bomb out of the semifinals, turning you into a serious competitor and not just a mere player with a beautiful smile.

Slowly, your hard work would be paying off.

You would lead the Lady Tamaraws to a UAAP title, enough for the country’s most elite team – Philippine Army – to recruit you where you would learn the true meaning of sisterhood. They would be your allies inside and outside the court. You will win together and lose together.

Although you will suit up for Petron for two conferences where you would win a Most Valuable Player award, a historic 13-0 sweep of the Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Filipino Conference and represent the country in the AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship, you would still return to Army to pick up where you left off – on the winning track.

You will also represent the country in the Southeast Asian Games of 2015. Although the performance of the team would be far from ideal, do not worry: It’s all part of the process. Your character would be tested. It would make you tougher, stronger, better than ever.

But the biggest break of all would come in 2016.

You will be picked as one of the only seven Filipinas to represent the country in the FIVB Women’s Club World Championship. And as added gravy, you will not just be there to play – you will be there to serve as skipper as you and your team make history against the giants of the world.

That experience is something you would treasure for the rest of your life, a golden memory that you would never get tired of narrating to your children and grand children.

Sure, there would be flaks and criticisms, but do not mind them.

Remember that a lion doesn’t concern himself with the opinion of a sheep.

Now, tell me: Who would have thought that a reluctant varsity who can barely make a successful attack at 16 years old would win an MVP award while piloting her team to a clean sweep of the country’s premiere volleyball league?

Who would have thought that a shy, unassuming student-athlete who takes the LRT at 4 in the morning with her dad would soon compete against the best volleyball players in the world?

None.

But like a fairy tale, all good things would eventually come to an end.

Army would take a break from the PSL to undergo military training and you would find yourself at the crossroads once more, similar to what happened in 2004 when you were still a pudgy teenager with a truckload of questions and an ocean of uncertainties.

When this time comes, my golden advice is not to worry.

Don’t fear.

Don’t overthink.

Don’t panic.

Just close your eyes and pray.

Always trust the process.