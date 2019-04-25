Transfer roundup: Sheilla eyes shock return

As top players around the world bring the curtain down on their professional club campaigns and prepare to link up with their international team-mates, we take a look at some of the stars who could be at the centre of transfer activity during the close season.

Sheilla set for sensational comeback

Brazilian side Hinode Barueri are reportedly planning a squad revamp and could be set to shock the volleyball world by unveiling as their flagship signing for 2019-20.

The 35-year-old opposite hitter, considered one of Brazil’s greatest of all time, has been out of the game for three years since announcing her retirement after the 2016 Rio Olympics, with her last professional club being Turkish side VakifBank.

Should Hinode Barueri coach Ze Roberto persuade Sheilla out of retirement it would be a major coup and a significant boost following the departure of top stars Dani Lins and Thaisa.

Azerbaijani star Polina Rahimova has been picked out as a potential signing by Sesi Volleyball Bauru, after she enjoyed an impressive spell at Turkish Airlines club.

The 28-year-old left Italian team Pomi Casalmaggiore midway through the 2018-19 season but is ready to move again, and Bauru are thought to be interested in luring her to South America.

Bauru’s directors are also watching Peru international Maguilaura Frias and Busto Arsizio’s American outside hitter Sarah Wilhite.

Danesi is Serie A1’s most wanted

In Italy, Imoco Volley Conegliano’s 23-year-old middle blocker Anna Danesi has emerged as a transfer target for a number of Italian teams after building on her outstanding performances at the 2018 World Championship with a superb season for the Serie A1 leaders.

Igor Novara and Savino Scandicci are thought to be tracking Danesi, whose contract at Conegliano is expiring, but Monza president Alessandra Marzari is reportedly closest to securing her signature for next season as head coach Miguel Angel Falasca seeks to build a squad to challenge for silverware.

Monza are also tracking outside spiker Tandara Caixeta of Minas Tenis Clube, who is one of the world’s most powerful opposites and a superstar of the Brazilian national team.

Should Conegliano lose Danesi, they may swoop for US middle blocker Chiaka Ogbogu, who has enjoyed a strong season with Polish champions Chemik Police, prompting US coach Karch Kilary to comment on the “great progress” made by the 24-year-old during her first year in Poland.

Chirichella staying put

Meanwhile, Igor Novara are confident of renewing Italy captain Cristina Chirichella’s contract amid interest from Monza, and the club are said to be chasing Serbian stand-out Jovana Brakocevic and Italian outside hitter Sylvia Nwakalor.

One deal thought to be already completed ahead of the 2019-20 season is the purchase of Texan spiker Annie Mitchem by Zanetti Bergamo after the 25-year-old became frustrated by a lack of opportunities at Scandicci.