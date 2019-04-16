Giba with IBB Polonia for the ‘long-term’

Brazilian legend Giba was “overjoyed” after helping IBB Polonia London clinch the Super League title, and club president Bartek Luszcz said the wing spiker may yet feature in the team again.

Polonia beat Sheffield Hallam 3-1 in front of a packed crowd at Crystal Palace National Sports Centre in London. Giba made his debut as the league leaders regained the title they won for two consecutive years before Team Northumbria’s triumph in 2017-18.

Sheffield made the hosts work for their victory, winning the second set 26-24, but Polonia’s quality shone through on a day of celebration for Simon Loftus’ undefeated side.

Polonia end the season having conceded just 10 sets in 16 games, and the addition of Giba to the club’s roster has helped to bolster its global profile even further.

Giba7 – a volleyball legend

The Brazilian, who has won numerous titles, including three World Championships and an Olympic gold medal, across the course of his glittering career, was the star of the show against Sheffield and Luszcz underlined his importance to Polonia’s future.

“It’s absolutely amazing to have a player like Giba playing for an English volleyball team,” said Luszcz.

“I think he was feeling great as a player. He told me he enjoyed the match and that he was very happy to be in London in front of a full house.

“To win the championship is always a great feeling and the whole club worked very hard to win the English championship.

“We always focus on the big picture: to build a professional sport and professional volleyball events in London.”

Giba committed to IBB Polonia

Luszcz confirmed Giba’s appearance in the side was no stunt, saying: “Giba will stay with the club long-term I think, and I hope he will still play with us again.

“But for now he’ll be focusing on ambassador duties. He will be the person who will help us grow, give us credibility, and help us to attract sponsors and spectators.”

Before the game, Giba spoke of his belief in the potential of volleyball in the UK, where he won a silver medal at the 2012 Olympic Games, and his desire to support its growth.

After delighting supporters on his Polonia debut, which came five years after his retirement from the professional game, the 42-year-old was in buoyant mood, saying: “I am overjoyed, that after seven years, I have returned and played in London; the very same place where I ended my career with the national team.

“I felt that surge of adrenaline once again. The game provided so many emotions. It was a beautiful thing, to be able to come here, join IBB Polonia London, and to hang some more gold around my neck.

“I am pleased that I could be a part of this event and that my name attracted fans to the arena. The club is doing its best in promoting the sport and is showing Britain our beautiful game, and I am very optimistic that volleyball will develop even more in London and the whole of Britain.”