Lins joins growing list of Brazil withdrawals

Brazil setter Dani Lins has announced her withdrawal from the Selecao for 2019, joining a growing list of players who head coach Ze Roberto will have to do without at this year’s Nations League.

The 2012 Olympic Gold medallist, who gave birth to her first child, Lara, in February 2018, cited fitness problems over the past year as the reason for her decision to pull out of the squad just under a month before Brazil’s Nations League campaign commences.

The Selecao face China, the Dominican Republic and Russia between May 21 and 23 as they seek to improve on 2018’s fourth-placed finish.

Adenizia da Silva and Thaisa Menezes requested that Ze Roberto overlook them for this year’s international fixtures before the squad announcement was made, and liberos Camila Brait and Tassia both pulled out after being selected.

A year of “many injuries”

Lins wrote on Instagram: “I know the moment is not the best for this, but I’m announcing my dismissal from the national team this year.

“I already spoke with Ze Roberto, thanked him immensely for understanding when I said that I would need to take care of my body, because it was a year with many injuries and he followed that closely.

“I also thanked him for the confidence in my work. But now I need to take care of my health.”

Macris Carneiro is likely to be Ze Roberto’s preferred setter in Lins’ absence, while Juma da Silva and Roberta Ratzke are also in the squad to provide cover in the position.

Lins indicated that her withdrawal would not signal the end of her international career, the 34-year-old pledging her determination to return to full fitness.

“You have seen that I did my best to get back after pregnancy as soon as possible,” she said.

“I dedicated myself to the maximum to be fit for the Selecao. I joined Hinode Barueri and gave my best at all times.

“Now I will concentrate on my physical part, because I still want to give many cheers to the fans. There’s a lot of firewood to burn yet!”

Garay sidelined

Ze Roberto will monitor the fitness of outside-hitter Fernanda Garay, who suffered a sprained ankle during the first leg of Praia Clube’s Superliga play-off final against Minas.

The Olympic champion is undergoing “intensive treatment” and is expected to make a full recovery in time to feature in the second leg on Friday.

A statement from Praia Clube said: “Fernanda Garay sprained her right ankle, causing a common injury in these cases. Despite the acute process, the athlete has improved (she still has pain and swelling).

“The medical department of Praia Clube is committed to ensuring she recovers as soon as possible and, above all, safely. New revaluations will be made in the next few days.

“The player is in intensive treatment in the attempt to be able to follow up the decisive games of the play-off.”